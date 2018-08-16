Reviewing Liberty Tax (TAX) and XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

Liberty Tax (NASDAQ: XSPA) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. XpresSpa Group does not pay a dividend. Liberty Tax pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -92.08% -34.38% -24.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tax and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $173.99 million 0.68 $13.01 million $1.15 8.00 XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.09 -$28.84 million ($0.74) -0.23

Liberty Tax has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Tax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Tax and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 1 0 0 2.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liberty Tax beats XpresSpa Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. Liberty Tax, Inc. offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

