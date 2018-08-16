Reviewing BT Group (BT) & Inventergy Global (INVT)

BT Group (OTCMKTS: INVT) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. BT Group pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BT Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

BT Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BT Group and Inventergy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group $31.46 billion 0.90 $2.70 billion $1.85 7.68 Inventergy Global $1.77 million 2.20 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group 8.64% 32.72% 6.43% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BT Group and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 1 10 5 0 2.25 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

BT Group currently has a consensus price target of $302.22, indicating a potential upside of 2,026.83%. Given BT Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BT Group is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Summary

BT Group beats Inventergy Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.