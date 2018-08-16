Retractable Technologies (RVP) Releases Earnings Results

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,326. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.33.
About Retractable Technologies
