Retractable Technologies (RVP) Releases Earnings Results

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,326. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

