Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 131.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,712,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,575 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 721,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,353. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

