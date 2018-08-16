Resource Capital (RSO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resource Capital earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1527351233329 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Resource Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 149,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 130.99 and a current ratio of 130.99. The stock has a market cap of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.91. Resource Capital has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.38.

Get Resource Capital alerts:

About Resource Capital

Resource Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Resource Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resource Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.