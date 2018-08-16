Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Shares Gap Down to $0.08

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.06, but opened at $0.08. Reshape Lifesciences shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 58236 shares trading hands.

RSLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Reshape Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Reshape Lifesciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $610,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($3.01). Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 1,715.25% and a negative return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.