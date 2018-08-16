Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

8/8/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

8/3/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 339,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.19 million, a P/E ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 1.83. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

