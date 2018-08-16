Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 16th (ALL, BABA, BX, CHK, CSCO, ETN, FL, HCLP, PNK, REFR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 16th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The analysts wrote, “We are not changing our EPS estimate at this time. We have $655 million of cats in our Q3 EPS estimate (which sits above the 10­year average Q3 cat load for ALL at $614 million), which leaves $393 million for the remaining two months. To­date August has seen a low level of losses. We do not expect much movement in the ALL shares in response to the cat announcement.””

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2018 results benefited from higher revenues, partly offset by rise in expenses. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on its fund-raising ability. Moreover, benefit from revenue mix, persistent asset inflows and inorganic growth efforts will support its profitability in the future. However, mounting expenses and the adverse effects of the ongoing volatility in the capital markets remain major concerns for the company.”

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was given a $95.00 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP). They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Weak Quarter; Strategic Investment and Potential Auto OEM Addition Keeps us Optimistic.””

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We are lowering our 2018-based price target by $3 to $15 for TGNA assigning a 9x two-year-forward EV/EBITDA multiple reflecting the industry-leading positions in its broadcasting and related digital businesses. TEGNA is committed to returning capital to shareholders via a $0.28 annual dividend (yielding 2.6%) and share repurchases. TEGNA is focused on using its industry-leading position in broadcasting to establish and grow related programming and digital initiatives.””

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

