Research Analysts Set Expectations for K-Bro Linen Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th.

KBL opened at C$39.80 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$33.04 and a 52-week high of C$43.04.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills acquired 2,300 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.40 per share, with a total value of C$81,420.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. It provides laundry and linen services for sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other linen.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.