Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TerraForm Power Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TERP)

TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TerraForm Power in a report released on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.66 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $179.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TERP. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of TerraForm Power stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TerraForm Power has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TerraForm Power by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TerraForm Power by 8.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TerraForm Power by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,681 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TerraForm Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,729 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TerraForm Power by 58.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In purchased 60,975,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. TerraForm Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.81%.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

