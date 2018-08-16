Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stars Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Stars Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Stars Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Stars Group stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 287,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.