Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) versus MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) Head to Head Survey

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1.65% 7.80% 3.33% MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.38 billion 0.36 $30.01 million $2.49 15.48 MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.46 N/A N/A N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 6 3 0 2.33 MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus target price of $53.89, suggesting a potential upside of 39.79%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Volatility and Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats MITCHELLS &BUTLERS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.