Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2018 – Tetra Tech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/6/2018 – Tetra Tech had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $59.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Tetra Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tetra Tech’s fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2% on impressive top-line performance. The company is enjoying steady top-line momentum and improved operating efficiency resulting from cost-management initiatives. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. Moreover, its robust financial health and diligent capital deployment strategies signal brighter days ahead. Its shares have outperformed the industry average over the past six months. Also, going forward, the company remains bullish about its growth across all client sectors. However, the stock also looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. Also, energy market turmoil or impact of unfavorable government policies remains concerns for the stock.”

8/2/2018 – Tetra Tech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00. They wrote, “We reiterate a BUY rating on TTEK following the CQ2/18 beat and EPS raise. While management’s outlook is positive across the board, we are particularly encouraged by an improving environment within the company’s Oil and Gas segment and believe that this could present an additional source of upside to fiscal ’18. We are increasing our price target from $60 to $73 and adjusting our estimates.””

7/17/2018 – Tetra Tech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2018 – Tetra Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tetra Tech’s earnings has been revised downward for both fiscals 2018 and 2019. The stock also looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. Sudden fluctuations in the prices of metals, like uranium, precious metals, aluminum, copper, iron ore might hurt Tetra Tech’s mining business going forward. Also, energy market turmoil or impact of unfavorable government policies remains causes of concern for the stock. However, Tetra Tech’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past month.”

7/9/2018 – Tetra Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months Tetra Tech’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is enjoying excellent visibility and record backlog. Consistent increase in budgets and a robust pipeline of infrastructure projects remain tailwinds for Tetra Tech. Moreover, the company is enjoying steady top-line momentum and improved operating efficiency resulting from cost-management initiatives. However, the stock currently looks slightly overvalued compared to the industry. Headwinds like fluctuations in mining and energy markets or unfavorable government policies might hurt Tetra Tech's near-term results. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for fiscal 2018.”

6/22/2018 – Tetra Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tetra Tech is enjoying steady top-line momentum and improved operating efficiency resulting from cost-management initiatives. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates thrice over the four trailing quarters. Moreover, the company's robust financial health and diligent capital deployment strategies signal brighter days ahead. Its shares have outperformed the industry average over the past six months. Also, going forward, the company remains bullish about its growth across all client sectors. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock increased for both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019.”

6/21/2018 – Tetra Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tetra Tech is enjoying steady top-line momentum and improved operating efficiency resulting from cost-management initiatives. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates thrice over the four trailing quarters. Moreover, the company's robust financial health and diligent capital deployment strategies signal brighter days ahead. Its shares have outperformed the industry average over the past six months. Also, going forward, the company remains bullish about its growth across all client sectors. However, softness in the domestic oil and gas segment along with general economic conditions may weigh down on financials, going forward. This apart, the cyclical nature of the key markets served by the company poses a sustained threat to stable growth.”

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $70.00. 1,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

In related news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tetra Tech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

