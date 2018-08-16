Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: PZZA):

8/15/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

8/13/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

7/4/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/21/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/19/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,544. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Papa John's Int'l Inc alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.30 million. research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,538,000 after buying an additional 85,677 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth approximately $41,465,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 717,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 121.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 161,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.