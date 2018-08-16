Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Insmed (INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2018 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2018 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

8/6/2018 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/3/2018 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.08. sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 196.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $116,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $122,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

