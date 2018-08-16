Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

8/8/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

8/3/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

7/26/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

7/23/2018 – First Financial Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – First Financial Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “$31.40” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – First Financial Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/4/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

6/30/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

FFBC traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 274,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,645. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $260,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $44,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,483.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

