Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xperi (XPER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER):

8/14/2018 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2018 – Xperi was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Xperi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/19/2018 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2018 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2018 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2018 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of XPER traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,216. The company has a market cap of $822.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Get Xperi Corp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Xperi by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xperi by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.