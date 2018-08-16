Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2018 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2018 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Glu Mobile was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – Glu Mobile had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Glu Mobile was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2018 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/27/2018 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 2,714,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 72,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $404,673.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,963 shares of company stock worth $7,333,391 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

