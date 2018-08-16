Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TETRA Technologies (TTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE: TTI) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2018 – TETRA Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – TETRA Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – TETRA Technologies was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – TETRA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

7/6/2018 – TETRA Technologies is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

TTI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $594.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 702,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 685,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,914,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 522,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 541,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

