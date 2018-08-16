RealPage (RP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RealPage to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

RealPage stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. 4,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 164.03 and a beta of 1.07.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. RealPage had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $216.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 794,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $45,096,889.47. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,674,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,002,610.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $236,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,231.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,158,237 shares of company stock worth $184,227,804 over the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,968,000 after acquiring an additional 139,389 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,100,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 163,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,006,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 764,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

