RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th.

RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

RICK stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $320.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.49.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.97 million. equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RICK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

