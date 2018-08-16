Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Herman acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 123,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,407.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $54,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 504.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 443,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,570. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.22 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

