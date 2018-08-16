Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $9,734,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 135.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 498,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF opened at $144.76 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,877 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.