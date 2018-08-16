Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,127 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 18.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $4,411,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $4,261,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

STT stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

