Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $31.27 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $1.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Graviex, TradeOgre and QBTC. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000308 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007227 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00261870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00154720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 1,663,365,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex, TradeOgre, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.