Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,406 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 118.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $136,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTL. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Centurylink stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

