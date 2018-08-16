Randal J. Kirk Sells 303,168 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 303,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $5,262,996.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,843,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 712,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 214,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.