Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 286.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,739 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

