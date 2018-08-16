Raging River Exploration (RRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.01

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 1409614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$11.75 to C$11.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$13.00 to C$8.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Laurentian cut shares of Raging River Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.79.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.10 million.

In other Raging River Exploration news, Director Kevin Olson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00.

About Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

