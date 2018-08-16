R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. Has $939,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 5.4% of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Netflix by 40.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie set a $388.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.99.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $326.40 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.11, for a total value of $327,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total transaction of $294,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,274.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,727 shares of company stock valued at $159,153,534 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

