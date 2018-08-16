Qvr LLC Has $11.45 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Qvr LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,203 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of Qvr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Qvr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,498,000 after buying an additional 23,232,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,766,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,087,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,326,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,710,185 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,752,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,647,000 after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $281.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.83 and a one year high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

