QunQun Trading Down 32.5% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One QunQun token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, BigONE and ZB.COM. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $401,436.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00266278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00155754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00031119 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,511,101 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BigONE, Hotbit, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.