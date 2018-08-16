QuinStreet (QNST) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QuinStreet earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.0356577570621 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

QNST opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, Director James R. Simons sold 288,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $3,814,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 21,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $288,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,632.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,217 shares of company stock worth $9,822,892. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.