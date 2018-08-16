Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Quest Resource posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Resource.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on QRHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Quest Resource worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.71.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

