Quatloo (QTL) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Quatloo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quatloo has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Quatloo has a market capitalization of $67,726.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quatloo alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00882396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002339 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003391 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Quatloo Coin Profile

Quatloo (QTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official website is quatloos.org . Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quatloo

Quatloo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quatloo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quatloo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.