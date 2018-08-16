Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 82.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 299,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after buying an additional 135,489 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKC. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.08 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.77%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

