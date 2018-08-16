Quant Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 24 Hours (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Quant has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $971.00 worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BingoCoin (BOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003453 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006107 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 45,467,000 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.