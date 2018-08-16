Qiwi (QIWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $13.96 EPS

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $14.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $13.96, Briefing.com reports. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.70 EPS. Qiwi’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,118. Qiwi has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $681.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

