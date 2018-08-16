QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 3,946 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $129,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

