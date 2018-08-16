Qbic (QBIC) Trading Down 25.7% This Week

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a market capitalization of $32,083.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbic has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.02415567 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000637 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000313 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 3,694,522 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,630 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

