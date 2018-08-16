Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics Inc Increased by Analyst (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Laidlaw boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of VKTX opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $93,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawson Macartney acquired 47,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,377.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,377.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 681.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $19,552,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 99.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 696,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

