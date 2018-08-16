Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc Reduced by Cormark (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SSRM opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of -0.46. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SSR Mining by 6.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,948,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in SSR Mining by 7.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,508,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 169,963 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $22,978,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 69.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 961,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SSR Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,811,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

