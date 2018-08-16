Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. (SQ) Lowered by Wedbush

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Square’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Nomura lifted their price target on Square from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Square from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of SQ opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -722.40 and a beta of 4.13. Square has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $324,905.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock valued at $81,692,756. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Square by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 106,642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 752,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

