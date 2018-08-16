Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for GASTAR EXPL INC/SH Issued By Imperial Capital (GST)

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) – Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GASTAR EXPL INC/SH in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Imperial Capital currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for GASTAR EXPL INC/SH’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research upped their target price on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from $0.11 to $0.13 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

Shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,958,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,528 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,045,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221,437 shares during the period.

About GASTAR EXPL INC/SH

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

