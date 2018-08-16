Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Sunday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of BLDR opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,605.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,686 shares of company stock worth $2,463,546 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

