Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Stella-Jones Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stella-Jones in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJ. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Laurentian raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.75.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$43.76 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$42.90 and a 12-month high of C$52.22.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.