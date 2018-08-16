Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc (GPN) Issued By Wedbush

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.90 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 31,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $709,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,212,149.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,134 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

