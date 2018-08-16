PVH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,579 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical volume of 770 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.90.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,575,000. FMR LLC raised its position in PVH by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 118.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PVH by 67.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 905,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,601,000 after purchasing an additional 364,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 740.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $148.54 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $118.66 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

