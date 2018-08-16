Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pulse Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.9367951629468 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PLSE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 49,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,758. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in oncology, dermatology/aesthetics, minimally invasive, and veterinary applications.

