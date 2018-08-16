Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stake Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

